Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Cut by Analyst (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BNS. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$81.86.

BNS opened at C$70.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$95.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

