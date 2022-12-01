Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Decreased by Cormark

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at C$52.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$45.26 and a 52 week high of C$74.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Articles

