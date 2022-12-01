Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Reduced by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $618.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.00 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $547.76 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $439.22 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.