Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Reduced by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.11. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $618.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.00 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UNH stock opened at $547.76 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $439.22 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.