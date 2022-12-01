Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issued By B. Riley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.53) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

