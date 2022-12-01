Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Issued By Pi Financial

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

PIF opened at C$14.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.72 million and a PE ratio of 90.88. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.97 and a 1-year high of C$23.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.56.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.52 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

