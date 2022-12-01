Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,867 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 456.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of U stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $186.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

