Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,866 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 539.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Bilibili by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 880,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,888,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,134,000 after buying an additional 405,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.45.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

