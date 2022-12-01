Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Price Performance

Berry Dividend Announcement

Shares of Berry stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BRY. TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.