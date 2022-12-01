Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 1,203.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,590 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Jumia Technologies worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 293.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 99,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JMIA opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

