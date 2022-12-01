Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 43,708 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Squarespace Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $1,385,377.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

