Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $223.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

