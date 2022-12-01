Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.21 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBU. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

