Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,657 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 23,441 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth $226,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $39.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,685.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,752.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,547 shares of company stock worth $1,002,198 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

