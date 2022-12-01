Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after acquiring an additional 98,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.55.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $172.98 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day moving average of $150.98.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

