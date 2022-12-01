Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,335 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 646,720 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

