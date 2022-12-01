Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $928,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $240.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.