Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $977,000 Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHF stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.