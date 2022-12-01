Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hilltop worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 60.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Hilltop by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Hilltop by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilltop by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

