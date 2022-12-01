Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,508 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aeva Technologies worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 108.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 139.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Aeva Technologies

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CFO Saurabh Sinha sold 11,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $32,991.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

