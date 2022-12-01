Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $30.74 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,280.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,131.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

