Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,693 Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Price Performance

Shares of SOHU opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sohu.com

SOHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.