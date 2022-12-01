Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,547 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Replimune Group worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. FMR LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,781,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Replimune Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on REPL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Replimune Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Replimune Group Company Profile

Shares of REPL stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.