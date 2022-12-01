Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,448 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Triumph Bancorp worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. State Street Corp grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 418,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after buying an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,196,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Triumph Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TBK stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

