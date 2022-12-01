Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,120 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

