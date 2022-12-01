Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,565 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $90.52 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.80.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

