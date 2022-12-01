Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,882 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,882 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of ARQT opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.39. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $212,047 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

