Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 16,112 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,224,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,974 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 431,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 121,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 173,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $5,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Several research firms have weighed in on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.