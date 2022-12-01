Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 25,773 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,773 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Agora worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,471,000. Trikon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Agora by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agora by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,490,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 827,280 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Agora by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.06.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

