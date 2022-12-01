Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 26,701 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,701 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129,933 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.7 %

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.