Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 28,953 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,953 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of MicroVision worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MicroVision by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 388,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

