Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,267 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ventas by 19.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ventas by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 706,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,328,000 after acquiring an additional 69,646 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Ventas stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

