Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 32,994 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,994 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

