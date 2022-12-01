Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 75,231 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,231 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

