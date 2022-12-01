Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 87,477 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,477 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.40 million, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

