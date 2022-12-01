Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 237,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Innoviz Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,776,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in Innoviz Technologies by 276.7% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,600,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,302 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,806,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,771,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,572 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

