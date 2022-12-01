Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weibo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Weibo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Weibo Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo



Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

