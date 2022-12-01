Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Raymond James worth $192,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

