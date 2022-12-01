Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 15,632 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Papa John’s International worth $74,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

