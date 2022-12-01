Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 300,891 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 694,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,891 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $62,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 4.8 %

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.