Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 871,372 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3,755.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 894,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of DexCom worth $66,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 297.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 327.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 229.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

