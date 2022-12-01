Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $63,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 3.0 %

CHD stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.