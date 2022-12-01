Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $78,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $118,243,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

