Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.46% of PENN Entertainment worth $70,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 91.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 326,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 156,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,201,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $38,990,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $75,776,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

