Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 910,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $67,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WNS by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 10.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 282,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,155,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 201.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 126.7% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

WNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

