Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 731,299 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $77,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE BJ opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

