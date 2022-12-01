Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $82,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $507.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $451.02 and a 200 day moving average of $447.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $649.89.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

