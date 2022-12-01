Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Digital Realty Trust worth $83,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 3.4 %

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $112.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

