Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Mercury General worth $62,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Price Performance

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

MCY stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.