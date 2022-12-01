Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 521.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Marathon Oil worth $64,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

