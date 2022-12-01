Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $62.44 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.52% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $62,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,148,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IRWD opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.